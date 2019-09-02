Congressman Jared Golden reacts to latest mass shooting

We caught up with Congressman Jared Golden Monday in Brewer and asked him about the latest mass shooting that happened in Texas over the weekend.

Golden says we need to focus on improving the system we have.

Congressman Jared Golden said, "This is an emotional issue. It should be. I think everyone agrees, everyone agrees that these shootings are wrong and that they're a problem. We got a find a way together to solve them, but too often I think in politics people look for very simple solutions to very complex problems. This is one of the most complex. I think it's going to take a very large effort to include talking about gun safety, but also talk about the cultural issues and some of the healthcare issues that are also behind this. "

The House and U.S.Senate will go back into session next week.