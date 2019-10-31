WASHINGTON DC. (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden said, "It was always I think going to be necessary for every member of the House to have access to all of the documents, all of the depositions materials. At the end of the day that the American people would be able to listen to the people come forward and testify this. I think this is the first step towards making sure that we have that kind of process."
Congressman Jared Golden reacts to impeachment inquiry vote
By News Desk |
Posted: Thu 10:35 PM, Oct 31, 2019