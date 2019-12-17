Congressman Golden says he will vote for one of the articles of impeachment

Maine Congressman Jared Golden has announced he will split his votes on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Golden says he will vote for Article 1 that charges the president with abuse of power.

He says he will oppose Article 2 which charges the president with obstruction of Congress.

in a statement released late today, the congressman stated he feels the investigation revealed a pattern of evidence that demonstrates an intent that was corrupt by not only the president but people that worked with him.

"This action crossed a clear red line, and in my view, there is no doubt that this is an impeachable act. For this reason, I will vote for Article I of the House resolution to impeach President Trump for an abuse of power."

As for Article 2 regarding obstruction, Golden says before wielding the power to impeach a president, Congress should have exhausted judicial remedies or at the very least given the courts a chance.

Read the Congressman's full statement here:

Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) announced today his decision regarding the articles of impeachment that will be brought before the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. The congressman announced that he will vote for Article I of the impeachment resolution, charging the president with abuse of power, and against Article II, charging the president with obstruction of Congress. The congressman provides an in-depth explanation of his decision in a statement submitted to the Congressional Record that he has posted online here.

The first article of impeachment charges the president with abuse of power. In his statement, Congressman Golden writes:

“The House investigation clearly unearthed a pattern of evidence that demonstrates the corrupt intent on the part of the president, his personal lawyer, and members of his administration to leverage the powers of the presidency to damage a political opponent and strengthen the president’s reelection prospects. Given that the sought-after investigation was solicited from a foreign government, the president's actions are a realization of the Framers’ greatest fears: foreign corruption of our electoral process, and a president willing to leverage the powers of his office to benefit his own reelection. This action crossed a clear red line, and in my view, there is no doubt that this is an impeachable act. For this reason, I will vote for Article I of the House resolution to impeach President Trump for an abuse of power.”

The second article of impeachment charges the president with obstructing Congress. In his statement, Congressman Golden writes:

“Before wielding our awesome power to impeach a sitting president, we first ought to exhaust available judicial remedies, or -- at the very least -- give the courts a chance. If the president were to defy a court order to produce documents or to give testimony in an impeachment inquiry, or if he were to encourage his subordinates to do the same, then a charge of obstruction would be appropriate. But while the president’s resistance toward our investigative efforts has been frustrating, it has not yet, in my view, reached the threshold of ‘high crime or misdemeanor’ that the Constitution demands. For that reason, I will vote against Article II of the House resolution regarding obstruction of Congress.”

Golden also addressed a part of his statement directly to his constituents in the Second District:

“To my constituents: please know that I am deeply dismayed by the circumstances surrounding this inquiry, likely impeachment, and coming trial of the president. Indeed, my concerns about our politics and the health of our democracy have only grown over the course of this process. The divisiveness of this impeachment inquiry has been terrible for our country, just as the Framers knew it would be. I also believe, however, that the president’s efforts to solicit a foreign government’s involvement in our upcoming election to undermine a political opponent represents a clear and imminent threat to our democracy that cannot go unchecked. I see it as my duty to vote in support of Article I in order to send a clear message to the president, to the country, and to the world that foreign interference in American elections is not acceptable, not welcomed, and will not be tolerated. In the end, I believe the failure of Congress to act in a bipartisan fashion to send this message may represent the greatest threat of all to the health of our democracy.”

