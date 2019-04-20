Congressman Golden attends "Hot Stove" session in Bangor

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held another "Hot Stove" session.

Saturday they were joined by Congressman Jared Golden.

The session allowed Golden to share what they have been working on in Washington.

It also gave members of the business community a chance to share with him their concerns as well.

"It is well attended and well liked," Golden said. "And it's a great opportunity that encourages people to have that access to their elected officials whether that be their federal, Senate, or U.S. Rep, and probably most commonly their state representative."

Deb Neuman, President of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

"We're very fortunate in Maine that we have access to our lawmakers," she said. "It's not true in every case that you can easily speak with your congressman or your legislators, and Maine is fortunate to have those opportunities. As a Chamber of Commerce, it's really our job to create those opportunities and to convene our members and business owners with those who represent them."

There will be another session next month. For more information, visit bangorregion.com