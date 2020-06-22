Congregate care facilities working with CDC to allow visitors

The Maine CDC is working with congregate care facilities to start allowing outside visitation.

During Monday's briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said since the beginning of the pandemic, they have been aware of how difficult a lack of contact with friends and family can be for people in these facilities.

He said he didn't want this to become a pandemic of loneliness.

With that in mind, they have built a framework for visitation.

"Physical distance, face covering, outdoor activity in the sun spaced away as well as hand hygiene," said Shah. "The data seem to suggest a much lower risk of COVID-19 transmission. In light of those emerging data, we felt it was acceptable for certain facilities to allow visitation to occur out of doors."

Shah cautions there still is a risk involved for all parties during a visit.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said that through May, 24% of all coronavirus cases were related to congregate care facilities.