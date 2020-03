Many churches in Maine have moved their services online in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and some are also altering how they offer sacraments.

At least five Maine churches are offering drive-thru confession services.

At the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yarmouth, priests heard confessions at a safe distance in a drive-thru format.

Churches in Falmouth, Portland, Kennebunk and Wells also plan to conduct sacrament services via drive-thru.