Registration open for Washington County Cancer Conference

The 12th Annual Washington County Cancer Conference will be held at the Lee-Pellon Conference Center in Machias on Friday, October 4.

MGN

This year's theme is "The Role of Palliative Care in the Cancer Journey". The conference is designed to empower Washington County residents to become partners in their own health and to offer a day of healing, hope, health, and inspiration to all who attend.

Wellness related vendors will be available throughout the day and a complimentary lunch will be served with the conference ending at 3:00 p.m.

The conference is open to everyone.

To register online, go to www.bethwrightcancercenter.org and click on the Washington County Cancer Conference slide. You can also register via email or telephone through Tami Dinsmore at tdinsmore@rmcl.org or 207-733-1090

