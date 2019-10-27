Conference in Bar Harbor to bring together cancer survivors, supporters

Cancer survivors and those who love them and take care of them are coming together in Bar Harbor next month.

MGN

The 13th Annual Downeast Living with Cancer Conference will offer an educational, supportive, action-packed day on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Bar Harbor.

"The Many Faces of Survivorship" will be this year's theme. The many faces of survivorship are as unique as the individual and can mean many things to many people. The goal of this year's conference is to empower survivors, their caregivers, and supporters with information from both the allopathic and integrative medical perspectives - providing tools for self-advocacy; overcoming fear and other negative emotions; and the many ways of increasing well-being.

The annual event will present three speaker focusing on the theme - Keynote Speaker Barb Cookson; featured speakers, Stephanie McLeod-Estevez, LCPC; and Dr. Ralph Moss, PhD. Speakers will focus on personal power and perspective, the psychology of survivorship and the latest in immunotherapy as a cancer treatment.

Other features of the conference will include a patient/survivor panel; two break-out sessions; community resource representatives and complementary therapies will be offered throughout the day and will include Healing Touch, Massage, Reflexology, Reiki and more. A complimentary lunch will be provided.

The free conference is open to all and will be held at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Event Center, 119 Eden Street in Bar Harbor from 9:00 am - 3:30 pm, with registration beginning at 8:00 am.

For more information or to register, please call the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center at 207-664-0339. You can also register online by going to bethwrightcancercenter.org and clicking on the Downeast Living with Cancer Conference.

