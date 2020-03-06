Conference held to learn more about growing hemp in Maine

Learning more about growing hemp in Maine.

That was the goal of a conference in Brewer today hosted by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

After the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, farmers are still learning how to grow hemp.

Production, pest management, harvest, and processing were just some of what was discussed.

John Jemison says, "What we still need to work on are those fundamentals that we need to have in place to grow it well, and then hopefully the processing industry and hopefully, the end-use of the product, will catch up to where we are with production."

Hemp farmers from all over Maine attended.