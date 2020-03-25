Concord Coach Lines to suspend all operations beginning Saturday

Concord Coach lines is suspending all operations on March 28 until further notice due to the coronavirus crisis.

Buses will run their normal schedule through the day on Friday, March 27, according to a notice posted on the company's website.

A person with COVID-19 rode in Concord Coach Lines buses from Concord, New Hampshire to Boston Logan Airport four times earlier this month, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services officials said Tuesday.

The person rode the buses on March 11, March 13, March 14 and March 16.

Concord Coach Lines said the decision to suspend operations was a difficult one, but was made with the health and safety of their employees, passengers and communities as a top priority.