Concert date change: Ozzy Osborne's tour postponed until 2020

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his tour dates, which means his Bangor show has been rescheduled.

Waterfront Concerts says the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is recovering from an injury that will prevent him from performing.

He will remain under doctor's care in Los Angeles as he recovers.

The new date for the Bangor show is Saturday, June 13th, 2020.

They say if you bought tickets, hold onto them...they will be honored at the show next year.

TICKET VALIDATION AND REFUND INFORMATION

For ticketholders that have purchased tickets to the original show date (Saturday, June 15, 2019) and are still able to attend the new show date on SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2020, your tickets will still be valid and honored on the day of the show. No need to obtain new tickets.

For ticketholders that have purchased tickets to the original show date (Saturday, June 15, 2019) and are NOT able to attend the new show date on SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2020, you can request and obtain a refund via your point of purchase - please see below for further instructions.

FOR TICKETMATERS ONLINE OR PHONE PURCHASES

If you are unable to make the new event date and would like to request a refund, you will see a "Refund" button within your order in your Ticketmaster "My Account".

How to request a Refund in My Account

Sign into My Account and select your order to view your tickets

Click the "Refund" button

Select the tickets you'd like to submit a refund for

Review the details and submit

Refunds should be received within 7-10 business days

FOR LOCAL BOX OFFICE PURCHASES

Please bring your tickets and/or your order confirmation directly to the local box office at MARK'S MUSIC located at 203 Penobscot Street, Brewer, ME to obtain a refund. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00AM to 6:00PM