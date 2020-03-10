"Concert For A Cause" to be held in Orono Tuesday night

A concert to support the fight against cancer is set for Tuesday night in Orono.

It's called a "Concert For A Cause".

The fundraiser for the Champion The Cure Challenge supports local cancer research.

The show will take place at the Collins Center for the Arts beginning at 7.

Performances will include the University of Maine Concert Band, the Leonard Middle School Symphonic Band from Old Town and the Brewer Community School Concert Band.

Stories of local cancer survivors will be told on stage throughout the show.

It's free to get in, but there is a suggested donation of $10.

