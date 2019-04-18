Computer virus impacts Augusta City Center

A computer virus caused Augusta City Center to be shut down today.

According to the Kennebec Journal, the virus was intentionally inflicted on the city's server overnight.

It locked up all city hall business and the emergency systems used by public safety dispatchers.

City officials say the dispatchers are tracking calls manually and can still use phones and radios to communicate.

City data is frozen, but there are no signs any was stolen.

Staff were able to stop the virus before it spread to the school department.

They're working to determine what the ransom demand for this virus may be.