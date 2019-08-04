Competition was tossing up at a cornhole tournament

It was an afternoon of friendly competition partnered with good beer at The Pour Farm.

Wicked Cornhole helped put on a cornhole competition, where local players got to toss for a cash prize.

46 players paired up into 23 teams for the event.

With the recent growth of the game in Maine, it was a great chance for players to show off their tossing skills over food and drinks.

“Because it’s the game that everybody can play and you get it meet all kinds of great people,” says Bruce Taylor, owner of Wicked Cornhole. “It’s people looking for a good time. It’s not overly tense or competitive and there’s no limit on age or anything. The great people that you meet at these events and bringing a good time to people is extremely rewarding for us. People come out to have fun and we make sure they have fun.”

Great advice for playing this summer is staying positive, and a little technique.

