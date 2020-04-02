Company offering year’s worth of Disney Plus in ‘dream job’ giveaway

(CNN) - If you’re bored at home while social distancing or looking for some extra cash, reviews.org might be able to help.

The company is offering people a year's worth of Disney Plus and a $200 Visa gift card for what they’re calling the “Disney Plus dream job.”

To “apply," all you have to do is email giveaways@review.org with the subject “dream job” and tell them your name and favorite Disney movie.

The 10 winners will be chosen at random, the company says.

Submissions close on April 10 and the winners will be notified on April 13.

