Community volunteers part of park's building process

The new fitness park in Bangor is nearly complete thanks to the help of volunteers.

Today was "Community build and installation Day" for the park, the only one of its kind in Maine.

AARP and FitLot outdoor fitness equipment have come together to build a park in every state.

Bangor is not just Maine's park location, it's also the first park in the United States to receive assembly help from volunteers.

"This park is so much more than just a piece of equipment," said Lori Parham, Maine Director of AARP. "The next couple of years, classes will be offered. People will be able to come to gather and participate in activities and exercise together, and so we also see this as working to reduce social isolation, and keeping people active and involved. In the summer month, but also as we go into winter."

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for the park's Grand Opening on July 17th.

