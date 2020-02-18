Community to say goodbye to young sisters killed in crash

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday for two young sisters killed in a crash earlier this month in the town of Clinton.

Emily Ray Baker, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, were passengers in a car that went out of control and crashed into a tree Feb. 9.

Another passenger, Thomas Porfirio, 15, also died in the crash. A celebration of life for Porfirio was held over the weekend.

Police said the unlicensed 16-year-old driver and another 12-year-old passenger were hurt in the crash.

The celebration of life for the Baker sisters will be held Tuesday at Lawrence High School.

Emily was a student at the high school, while Ashlin was a student at the junior high school.

The family said anyone touched by the lives of the two young girls to pay their respects at Tuesday's services.

Police said the investigation into the crash continues. No charges have been filed.