Community surprises teen with birthday parade

A birthday celebration in Old Orchard Beach - social distancing style of course.

A big parade was organized for Kaylynn Regoulinski.

She turned 13 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, her family wasn't able to hold an in-person party, but instead, her mom got a bunch of friends to do a drive-by the Cascade Road home. That's complete with emergency vehicles.

The whole thing was a surprise.

Kaylynn's mom said, "You know they don't get to see their friends and you know how can we make it memorable how can we make it special how can we make them feel special."

Kaylynn said, "We thought we were getting arrested.”

The family says about 30 vehicles were in the parade.

Kaylynn's friend, Emma was there for her birthday as well.

She turns 14 next week.