Community steps up to support girl with rare illness

On Friday night students have invited the community to dinner at Hampden Academy.

It's to help a girl in kindergarten in the school district who is fighting a serious, rare condition.

"It's makes me cry when she smiles. She didn't smile for 14 days," said Jenny MacArthur.

Seeing that smile is understandably emotional for her after what her five-year-old daughter, Lily, has been through recently.

"She's lost her ability to walk and talk and move herself on her own. She's can't eat. That's why she has a feeding tube in," she said.

Several weeks ago, Jenny says a cold Lily had took a turn.

"She kind of stayed on the couch. Not really doing too much. Gave her regular medication. A few days later, she got really, just weird. And she didn't want to talk. She didn't want to get up," she said.

They decided to bring her to the emergency room.

"We were admitted up here to pediatrics. She had an MRI and a lumbar puncture that day. She's had four of each now. She's a warrior," she said.

After many tests and talking with other medical teams at different hospitals Lily was diagnosed with a rare but serious condition, autoimmune encephalitis.

"It's basically when you get a virus and instead of your body attacking that virus, it attacked your brain instead. Most people do recover but the next line of treatment but the next line of treatment is a lot tougher than the first," she said.

A tough road for sure. But Jenny says they never expected the love and support they've seen from their community.

"These are cards from her kindergarten class. There's been an amazing outpouring from the community."

RSU 22 students are stepping up to support them.

"My husband and I don't even know the day anymore," she said.

Soon they'll be hosting a dinner for the community for their family.

"The National Honor Society students are spear-heading it. We're so humbled and grateful and blown away by our community and where we live and the people that have reached out to help her."

And Jenny says she can't wait until Lily is able to thank everyone, too.

"She's a huge light to everybody that she meets. And she dances and sings and twirls and loves everyone. And hugs everyone. And we miss that," she said.

The dinner is at Hampden Academy this Friday night from five to seven.

It's $8 for adults and $5 for kids.

Everyone is invited.