Community rallying together in Farmington after deadly explosion

"We hopefully will get everyone home soon and we will grow from this."

The explosion claimed the life of Fire Rescue Captain Michael Bell and seriously injured six other firefighters and a LEAP maintenance supervisor.

It also left 31 people without homes.

"We are thinking about the long term as we pull our department together and become a responding agency again and thank goodness for the department around the state that are allowing us to take a breath. We are a strong department and we will come out of this standing up and I think we will be better and stronger for all we have lost."

Fire Departments from around the state along with members of the community have come together to help support the firefighters and all affected by the explosion.

"The fundraising has come in far and wide, food comes in by the truckloads. Just folks coming in and having a meal with us. Families of the firefighters are coming in with their significant others. Kids coming into the station. It's uplifting and we needed it."

Members of the department say they are taking things day by day by filling holes and still being there for the community.

"Sometimes there are three or four different departments all working together, coming here to help out the citizens of Farmington and our community."

Each day lunch and dinner is made for anyone that needs a hot meal.

"The 31 people that were displaced to the firefighters to the police officers and really anybody in the community."

They also just received two large signs along with car templates honoring Captain Michael Bell.

"We just received our first batch of 60 plates to make sure that the firefighters in our department receive those and family members but I got to believe that the request for plates is going to catch on and we may be making requests for many more of these."

The signs and templates came from the Maine State Police and Maine DOT who are working with the Secretary of State to make sure by regulations that they are approved and authorized as a front license plate.

"This whole incident has been heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time."