Community rallies together to support Burger Boy after CDC alert

It's been one week since the Maine CDC alerted the public of a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker in Caribou. Burger Boy came under fire once the news spread, but Ashley Blackford finds, the community is rallying together to support this local business.

Things are starting to pick up here at Burger Boy in Caribou. Over the past week the restaurant has seen business plummet after news spread of the confirmed case of Hepatitis A in one of their employees.

"After the word broke out on Friday evening, Saturday I mean our sales have taken a drastic hit, I'm down 78 per cent in sales almost every day," said Burger Boy owner, Spenser Quellette.

While the news caused some to have a negative reaction, some in the community decided to show their support for this local business.

"I learned about what happened at Burger Boy three hours after eating Burger Boy on social media and we all know how that is, it spread like wild fire and after doing some research and getting more information I realize we can turn it into a positive," explained community member, Ally McCarthy Bell.

Ally McCarthy Bell says she started to notice her Facebook feed was beginning to fill up with people showing their support for Burger Boy.

"Taking pictures and having a good time with their kids and I think it'd be a great idea to have it all in one spot to show Spenser that Caribou and the community supports what he's done for us and everyone else," said McCarthy Bell.

"We know how things can tend to blow up in your face on social media now a days, everybody has a voice and he's getting quite a lot of negative feedback,"said Extreme Granite Vice President, Chris Beaulieu.

Chris Beaulieu is vice president of extreme granite. He decided to start a fundraiser to show Ouellette that there are people who support him and want to see him through this time.

"It's been mostly businesses and stuff that have contributed 100 here, 50 here, 25 and there's been a couple individuals that have also reached out." said Beaulieu.

"I've been lost for words for the support really especially coming from another business owner and stuff, I mean it's amazing, I feel I have more faith in the community really," Quellette said.

Ouellette says he knows it'll take time to get business back to usual, but he's more hopeful now that he's seen the support.