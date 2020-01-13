Community rallies around Newport family facing tragic loss

The community is coming together after a tragic loss for a Newport family.

"You don't realize how much someone is really in your until they're not there anymore, and then it just hits you," said Jessica Crocker.

Crocker says she's still in shock over the loss of her Beal College classmate and close friend, Aneilka Allen.

"She's one of a kind. She really was. She would do anything for anyone," she said.

37-year-old Anielka was found dead in her home last Thursday.

Her husband, 40-year-old Frederick Allen, is charged with her murder and being held without bail.

A tragic loss that's left the community and Jessica reeling.

"Everyone is very much in shock."

The community is coming together in different ways to help the family. One way is happening here at Her Closet in Newport.

"It's giving her some help," said Mekayla Adams.

Adams says she and her family are just beginning to support her best friend, Ana, who has taken custody of her siblings.

"We created jars. They're going out to local businesses around the area. And then we have a donation bucket over here that people are dropping necessities off, and of course we have the go fund me page."

Support she says the family is grateful for.

"Ana actually wants me to thank everybody that is out there to support her, everybody that is willing to donate, that even had a thought about what her family is going through. It means the world to them," she said.

A vigil is being held by Partners for Peace at the Newport Cultural Center Tuesday from six to 7-30.

It's in remembrance of all victims of domestic homicide and in honor of survivors of abuse.