Community not surprised by Larry Lord’s heroism

A maintenance worker for LEAP is being hailed a hero after Monday's deadly explosion in Farmington.

60-year-old Larry Lord made the call to the fire department about the smell of gas then proceeded to evacuate the building.

The community has had nothing but wonderful things to say about Larry Lord.

Many pointing out that if it hadn't been for his quick actions, Monday's incident could have been a lot worse.

We spoke to some of Larry's friends and colleagues Thursday.

"I was at the scene the day of the explosion. I was speaking with the Fire Marshals, and she points to a board with all the employees and she said every name on that board is alive because of your friend Larry."

Larry Lord's friends and colleagues all say they are not surprised by his heroic actions.

"Larry, he, they joke about his stature because he's small in stature, but he projected himself as 10 feet tall a lot of time. He said nobody argued with Larry. He got them all out."

"Larry's the type of guy that if he thinks someone is in trouble or if he thought someone was in danger, he would do everything within his power to make sure they were safe, including putting himself at risk. That's what he's done in this particular incident at a very large cost to him."

Dedicated, kind and selfless -- just a few of the words used to describe him.

"Larry is a great guy. I've known him for probably 40 years. He's one of the most dependable people I've ever worked with."

"He's a super driven and motivated person. He would go out of his way for absolutely anybody, give people the shirt off his back."

Larry is now fighting for his life after suffering severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones, and critical injuries.

Larry was air lifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he's expected to be for four months.

LaFleur's Restaurant in Jay is hosting a benefit dinner for Larry's family Friday starting at 4 p.m.

"This is the right thing to do for the community. They've had their share of tragedy and rough times, so I think it's time for the community to help them."

Lieutenant Joseph Sage, an officer in Livermore Falls where Larry is an Animal Control Officer, is a friend of his and visited Lord's family in Boston two days ago.

"They're believing in miracles and hoping for miracles, and Larry, he's such a strong personality. Everyone's just believing he's going to pull through."

Larry is in the ICU Burn Unit, and there isn't a place for his family to stay there.

They're relying on nearby hotels.

A gofundme page has been set up to assist Larry and his family.

So far, they've raised close to 90-thousand dollars in just two days.