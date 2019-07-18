Community mourns loss of recent Central High School graduate

The community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Mary Miller of Bradford.

Police say she died early this morning in Hudson after her vehicle crashed on the Hudson Road.

"She was beautiful, smart, very, very nice to everyone. She lightened up the room every time she walked in. It's hard. Really hard," said her friend and fellow cheerleader, Brooke Lunt.

Early Thursday morning, authorities say she crashed on the Hudson Road and passed away at the scene where there's a growing memorial. Her friends say she was the kind of person everyone couldn't help but love.

"There was so much to love about her. She was just open and bubbly and fun," said Kaitlynn Bean.

Bean cheered with Mary and worked at an ice cream shop with her.

"She just had such a carefree personality. A big part of the community that we're all going to miss so, so much," said Bean.

"If there was one thing to describe Mary, I think the community would all agree it was her infectious smile," said Heather Gooley, her school nurse.

A cheerleader for four years while a student at Central High School in Corinth, teammates and her coach, Cristy Strout, say Mary was an excellent leader as a cheer captain. Last year, they even won the Class C Championship. She says she was just an all around good person.

"She was the kid that was nice to everyone. My prayers go out to her family and that I want them to know that I loved her. I loved her like one of my own," said Strout.

We spoke to RSU 64 Superintendent Rhonda Sperrey who tells us they are a devastated community.

She says, "Mary was a tremendous student. We will miss her. She was a bright and shining light in the school community."

Sperrey says the high school will be open Friday afternoon from one until four with counselors there for support.

