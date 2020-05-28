Community members help feed their neighbors in need

The Rotary Club of Bangor wanted to help their neighbors in need so, they came up with an idea.

Members set up a total of three donation sites in the Greater Bangor area for people to come to and drop off non-perishable food items for local food pantries.

The community did not disappoint.

Donations will go to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard, Salvation Army, and the Brewer Food Pantry.

It's a big help right now.

Lynn Hempen, Rotary Club of Bangor- "The demand on food pantries has been really acute during this pandemic. It has been steadily increasing. We expect that to continue for a while. We want to make sure we are stocking up food pantries and much as possible."

Sarah Joy, President Rotary Club of Bangor, said, "Getting food in the shelves, getting it off the shelves, going into the stores can be a bit difficult right now. We thought let's get ourselves in a couple of locations where someone can come with one can, right, one box, one bag, that's going to make such a difference in the lives of others.

After they spent a few hours collecting donations, they caravaned around Brewer and Bangor - as a way to say thank you.

If you missed Thursday's event and would like o help out check out the Rotary Club of Bangor's Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/BangorRotary/