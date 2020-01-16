Community honors and remembers victims of deadly plane crash in Iran

The University of Maine campus is remembering and honoring those who lost their lives in a plane crash in Iran.

A week ago, 176 people aboard a Ukrainian Airlines flight died after two Iranian missiles accidentally hit the plane in Tehran.

More than a dozen people on Thursday night paid their respects.

Organizers say it's important to come together in times of tragedy.

Jalal Tavana, "This is the loss of 176 people. This is not just a number. They were all different souls. We should be aware and raise awareness that this shouldn't happen."

"You've got to always make room for grief. They've got to step back and think about what's happened," said Vice President of Student Life, Robert Dana. He added, "It makes us whole it makes the experience whole. It makes us better as people."

The Iranian Graduate Students Association put on Thursday night's event.