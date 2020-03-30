Community helps Clinton family stranded in India

For nine years, the Hodsdon family saved money to go to India.

“We were extremely excited. My wife lived here most of her life," said Dana Hodsdon.

Not long after they arrived, the country began shutting down tourist attractions as well as methods of travel due to concerns over the coronavirus. That included their flight home.

“We never expected them to shut down this quickly," said Dana.

They were told by the U.S. Embassy their best bet would be to travel to Delhi where the only flights to America would be available for around $2,000 a ticket and not until the end of April.

After a long week stuck in a hotel next to the airport, they got some good news. An emergency evacuation flight was getting ready to depart the next day.

“It’s actually being sponsored by the Mormons, the Church of the Latter Day Saints. So, it’s not going to be a charge for the flight out of here, but it’s going to leave us in Salt Lake City," said Dana.

Great news for their family, friends, and church who have all been supporting them along the way including a GoFundMe to help cover expenses. They say they are deeply thankful.

“It’s been incredible the support we’ve had. Not only the finances, but also the people who have been praying for us," said Dana.

“We are so happy and so glad for everyone who has donated to us and just everyone praying for us and thinking of us and constantly checking on us. We are so thankful and so grateful for that.”

“It’s been pretty miraculous, and we’ll continue to pray them home. We’ll pray them home to Clinton, Maine," said Clinton Baptist Church Pastor Mark Philbrook.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. One moment you’re excited, then one moment your tears are rolling down. It’s been quite a trip. We’ll never forget it," said Beulah.

The Hodsdons say whatever they have leftover from the go-fund-me, they plan to donate,

hopefully to another stranded family.

They will land in Salt Lake City then fly to Boston before driving home where they will self-quarantine for two weeks.

Beulah says she will be eager to get back to work at Inland Hospital in Waterville.