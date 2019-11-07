Community group speaks out against proposed SNAP cuts

Proposed changes to the federal snap program could cut benefits for tens of thousands of Mainers

food and medicine in brewer held a press conference to highlight the impacts the changes would have.

The changes redefine eligibility for households and also affect the free and reduced school lunch program.

According to food and medicine, 44-thousand Mainers would lose their benefits...

Rachelle Curtis is a Bangor resident who says even the current benefits are often not enough.

"Every month my food runs so low that I have to go without most of the time to be sure that my boys have food to eat because I'd rather they eat before me."

Josh Kauppila is the Food Justice Organizer with Food AND Medicine.

"The choices that people will be forced to make if those cuts go into place will be choices of no food or emergency food resources."

One of the proposed rule changes has an open public comment period on USDA.gov until December 2nd.

