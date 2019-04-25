Community gives back on Corporal Eugene Cole Day

One year ago in Norridgewock, Corporal Eugene Cole was shot and killed in the line of duty.

April 25th was a day to remember the person he was, and the community found many ways to honor Corporal Cole.

"It's really about celebrating what was great about Gene."

That's how April 25th will now be spent here in Norridgewock. It will be known as Corporal Eugene Cole Day.

"In the aftermath of everything that we went through last year, the board here was trying to come up with a way that we could recognize the loss," said Richard LaBelle, town manager.

For Corporal Cole Day, they put a call out to the community for non-perishable food and personal care items, and they answered in a pretty big way.

"Met and exceeded all expectations."

"It's is a difficult day for our department."

Sheriff Dale Lancaster as well as Corporal Cole's wife and daughter joined the group that made special deliveries around town handing out the donations.

"It's just another example of the community's outpouring of support," he says.

Nancy and Walter Armstrong were ready for the special delivery.

"It's sad what the reason was, but it's just going to be a very big help to have those things."

Nancy has volunteered with community services of Norridgewock Seventh-day Adventist Church for around 20 years now. It's a place people in need can get things other than food.

"It was a good feeling to have these donated in the memory of Eugene Cole."

Riverview Memorial School is a private, Christian school run by the church.

"They're young kids, so they don't necessarily have a lot to give, and so if we can bless people with their voices, bless people with their smiles, that's what they would like to do."

Judy Cochran runs the Norridgewock Community Food Cupboard. She packed her car with boxes full of food to stock their shelves.

"It's wonderful because it means we don't have to spend what little funds we have to provide the same thing."

"He was a big part of this community, and I think everybody here loved Gene, and it really shows with what we collected and just glad to be a part of it. We kind of miss him, and I think he's putting a little sunshine on this today."