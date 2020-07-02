Community gardens more important than ever

Non-profit Food and Medicine highlighted the importance of community gardens at an event in Brewer today.

Representatives from several Bangor area community organizations, including Penquis and the Eastern Maine Labor Council, gathered outside a greenhouse at the Solidarity Center.

The greenhouse is used to grow 800 seedlings every year to be distributed to community gardens.

13 community gardens around the area help support over 250 families and community members.

They cited a study by Northwestern University showing that 22% of people in the state are food-insecure after a 9% jump in the month of May.

Josh Kaupplia, Food and Medicine's food justice organizer, says support from local businesses has been key to their efforts.

"We are aware that a lot of folks are suffering and that efforts like this and collaborations between different community groups are going to be really essential as we move forward into the summer and into the harvest season."

If you're interested in volunteering or finding out more, you can visit foodandmedicine.org or find them on Facebook.