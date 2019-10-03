Community coming together for seventh year to benefit pancreatic cancer awareness

A race to end pancreatic cancer enters its seventh year.

Pound the Pavement 5K Color Fun Run and Walk is set for Sunday, October 13th at the Bangor waterfront.

We spoke with Purple Iris Foundation Founder Christina Parrish.

The foundation is all about supporting people with cancer and those who have lost loved ones to it.

Parrish says this event is about many things including remembering and honoring those lost and celebrating and supporting survivors.

"The support that we can get by coming together as a community is a, is a beautiful thing. You know, it takes cancer out of that, 'don't talk about it, shhh,' to opening it up and talking about our loved ones and remembering them," she said.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

There will be lots of fun stuff for kids, too.

The event also raises money for cancer research.

You can find out more including how to register on their Facebook event page.