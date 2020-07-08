Community colleges preparing to release fall semester plan

​Tomorrow community colleges in Maine will be notifying staff, faculty and students about plans for the fall semester.

The President of the Maine Community College System says the focus is on the safety of the students and staff - while also giving students the best chance to complete their education.

System officials say essential hands-on learning will still take place in ways that embrace the CDC’s protocols and the Governor’s executive orders.

David Daigler, President of Maine Community College System says, “Our goal here is to really protect that essential hands on instruction. It is important to understand that our students are different. They are moving from the community, on to campus and back into the community. So, our plans embrace that level of thinking and that understanding.”

President Daigler adds hands-on learning is vital for many occupations and it would be difficult for students to get their degrees without it.