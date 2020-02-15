Community comes together to remember life of 15-year-old Clinton crash victim

A community in Central Maine continues to mourning.

A celebration of life for 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio was held Saturday afternoon at Lawrence High School.

He's one of three students who died in a devastating accident on the Hinckley Road last Sunday in Clinton.

In the last week, a growing memorial of tributes and symbols have been placed there.

Dozens of people headed into the Williamson Performing Arts Center to honor Tommy's memory- as many who knew him called him.

He's being remembered as someone who loved to hang out with his friends, listen to rap music, and play video games and baseball.

That’s according to his obituary.

The media was not allowed at the service.

On Tuesday, the community will also mourn the loss of sister’s 14-year-old Emily and 12-year-old Ashlin Baker.

It starts at 11 a.m. at Williamson Performing Arts Center in Fairfield.