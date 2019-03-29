Community arts center collapses under weight of snow

A community arts center in East Madison collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

On Friday Richard Roberts and John Harlow looked through what's left of the community arts center known as East Madison Square Garden.

"There was the entrance, and you'd come in and we'd usually have the stage set up up there."

Roberts is treasurer for the non-profit organization that runs EMSG.

"It's just been a center for weddings and get togethers and art shows and theater and music for all these years."

On Tuesday, Roberts received a picture from a neighbor of the collapsed structure, which is left empty for the winter.

"So I came out, and I was just shocked to see the whole thing just blown apart the way it is. It's just amazing how the entire back wall just blew right out of the place."

"It's been here for almost thirty years, and I don't think the roof has ever been shoveled. It just never occurred to us because the thing is completely built with big trusses. But I guess it was just enough to do it."

"It must've happened just recently because the blown in insulation all around our feet is still dry."

The center was built in 1992 with the support of many in the community.

"Now we need another community effort to make it happen again."

John Harlow says growing up, he came here often as a member and an artist.

"Whatever your creative practice is, this is a place that you're accepted, and not just accepted but embraced."

"I was just talking this morning to the insurance agent." said Roberts. "We'll see what we can do. We've set up a go fund me page to see if we can raise some money."

"I was shocked, very sad, but also really I have no doubt that this will be rebuilt." said Harlow. "There's a huge network of people that have had experiences here, done something here, witnessed something here. So, I'm fairly confident that this place will be rebuilt and hopefully even better than before because in my opinion, we can't afford to lose it."