Community Recycle Day offers chance to discard old electronics, documents

Just in time for 'spring cleaning' -- people got the chance to get rid of some things that might be cluttering up their basement -- but can't just go in the trash.

Ahead of Earth Day on Monday -- organizations like the community credit union and e-waste recycling offered a "shredding event."

It's a chance to safely and responsibly get rid of old electronics -- like TV's and printers -- to tires, old documents, and more.

They want to remind people that these items need a little extra care.

"A lot of people don't know where to recycle their items and rather than going out curbside for spring clean up and stuff like that, our partners here really make sure that they're taken care of in a way that provides less of a footprint on our environment," said Matthew Shaw, Director of Business and Process Improvements.

The event was free for everyone, in hopes of reminding people to safely dispose of documents with confidential information.