Community Park Clean Up helps tidy up parks

The second annual Community Park Clean up took place Sunday.

The clean up helps clean parks around the Bangor area.

Volunteers group up and try to clean up as much ground within the time frame.

The event started at 10 and went until 4 pm.

"We start here every month. We try to get as many parks as we can. This event, we partner with the socialist party of Maine and the Penobscot libertarian party to do this event. So it's an interesting little coalition."

Another clean up will happen on August 4.

