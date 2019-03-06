Community Member Trying to Reunite Owner with WWII Cane

The staff at Tim Hortons in Clinton is trying to find the owner of a World War Two veterans cane.

The cane was left in the coffee shop over the summer, and no one has returned to claim it.

Assistant Manager Sarah Vanadestine says she's been trying to track down the owner for months.

The cane would have been given to the veteran by the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor for use in parades.

"I haven't been able to find the owner, no one has come in to claim it, so I decided to post on Facebook to try to see if we could find who it belonged to because, I mean, they're probably missing it."

If the cane belongs to you or someone you know, call the Clinton Tim Hortons at 426-2066.