Community Initiative helping to feed medical workers

State Farm Insurance Agent Bill Tisdale and his team have come up with a Community Support Initiative to benefit local restaurants- and those working hard in the medical field at the same time.

Tisdale has been calling in a lunch order from a different restaurant during the day, to be delivered to those working on the front lines of the Corona Virus pandemic.

Through his Facebook page, he's been directing volunteers who want to help pay for lunch on how to go about it.

So far, the initiative has provided more than 120 meals to the Emergency Departments at St. Joe’s Hospital, EMMC, and the team at Bass Park doing COVID-19 testing.

“It’s a small thing,” said Tisdale. “But it's a clear message from the community that even though we can’t be together right now, we see them, we support them, we’re behind them 100%, we know what they’re going through.”

Tisdale said the initiative is still evolving.

For more information, visit Tisdale’s State Farm Insurance Facebook page.