Community Health Leadership Board launches "Mask Up for ME" campaign

The Community Health Leadership Board kicked off a regional campaign Tuesday to encourage people to wear and donate masks.

“Mask Up for ME” brings together people in healthcare, business leaders, and community members, all encouraging friends and neighbors to wear a mask when in public,

The campaign is also encouraging donations of cloth, reusable masks to help provide face coverings for those who cannot provide their own.

The goal is to help educate everyone about the need to wear a mask in public.

“It really is about caring for each other and the people we know, but obviously also caring for people we don’t know and that we’ll never meet," said Dr. Noah Nesin, Chief Medical Officer at Penobscot County Health Clinic. "If we maintain our low rate of infection in Maine, we can save lives, and that’s what this is about.”

A full list of drop off locations for mask donations, as well as wearing and sewing instructions, visit the Community Health Leadership Boards website at www.chlb.me