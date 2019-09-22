Community Day in Brewer brings out people for fall fun

Folks in Brewer were able to enjoy a day in the sun at a Community Day event.

LIFE Church put on the event for families to come out and enjoy many outdoor activities.

The event was also to help collect school supplies and donations to help students with special needs in the Bangor and Brewer area.

"Yeah, we have, as you can see, we have hot dogs, bounce houses, burgers, games, activities for the kids, giving away gift cards to some of the local businesses and some prizes for the kids, so it's a blast," says Frank Godley, the Lead pastor at LIFE church.

It was a great turn out and a fun day for everyone involved.

