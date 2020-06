Community Connector will resume collecting fares in July

The Community Connector buses will begin collecting fares again on July 1st.

The Bangor-area transit system suspended fare collection earlier this spring due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Safety protocols are still staying in place. Riders must have an essential purpose to use public transportation. Passengers must enter at the front and exit from the rear door. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Passes and tickets are available at these locations throughout the greater Bangor area:

City Clerk's Office, Bangor City Hall

73 Harlow Street, Bangor

Bangor Public Library

145 Harlow Street, Bangor

Fairmount Market

662 Hammond Street, Bangor

Joe's Market

102 Garland Street, Bangor

Hannaford Locations

653 Broadway, 1133 Union Street, Bangor

383 Wilson Street, Brewer

77 Western Avenue, Hampden

500 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town

Paradis Shop N' Save

395 No. Main St., Brewer

Town of Orono Town Office

59 Main Street, Orono

Bell's IGA - Orono

6 Stillwater Avenue, Orono

City of Old Town - City Hall

265 Main Street, Old Town

Town of Veazie - Town Office

1084 Main Street, Veazie

Republic Parking Office, Parking Garage in Downtown Bangor

100 Broad Street, Bangor

Community Connector Office

475 Maine Avenue, Bangor

Leadbetter's

Hammond Street, Bangor

Ohio Street, Bangor

Wilson Street, Brewer