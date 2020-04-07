Community Connector issues new guidelines for riders to prevent spread of COVID-19

No more than 10 passengers will be allowed on Bangor Community Connector buses now.

This new mandate is effective today.

Passengers must have an essential destination meaning work at an essential business, shopping for groceries or seeking medical care.

Bus drivers will be asking for your destination and you will be expected to exit.

They remind passengers to remain six feet apart.

Officials announced on the website they would be enforcing these rules.

Violations are a crime subject up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Folks with questions are asked to call 992-4670.