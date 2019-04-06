Community Care to hold 'A Day of Caring' next month

Community Care, a non-profit mental health and social service agency, is hosting a day of caring on Tuesday, May 21st.

They will be providing bagged 'Care' lunches to those who are homeless or in need.

Community Care will have other agencies present to man a table to provide resources to attendees. There will be some live entertainment as well.

The event will be held at the Bangor Waterfront between 11:00-2:00 p.m

They are currently collecting items that will be handed out such as: Shampoo, conditioner, men/women's deodorant, combs, brushes, feminine pads/tampons, soap, body wash, razors, and adult men and women's socks.

Items can be mailed or dropped off to Community Care: 40 Summer Street, Bangor, ME 04401.

You can also make a donation through their website by clicking on donate in the upper right of the page — donations received will go towards purchasing items for the Day of Caring. Donations are being collected throughout the month of April.