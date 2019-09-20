Common Ground Country Fair now open

The Common Ground Country Fair is back for its 43rd year.

Thousands of people from throughout the nation come to Unity to take it all in.

"People out in the parking lot, they were from Virginia."

"It's just a really wonderful vibe here. Very relaxed, and people can feel free to engage, ask questions, and everyone is really welcome. Just really providing a venue for the community to come out, enjoy themselves, maybe get involved, learn something new, and find a new hobby."

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

"What we are really here for is to celebrate community, rural living, the amazing knowledge base that we have here in our community, far and wide."

There's plenty to see including livestock, produce, and even sheep herding.

"I'm amazed at all the different things that you can see that are crafts that people make. They're making stuff that I thought came from China."

The fair focuses on education when it comes to rural living and agriculture in Maine.

"We got some french fries and some of the girls got ice cream, and we didn't know that they put egg yolks in it, but I guess they do."

One family is considering buying some goats and came to the fair to learn more.

"So we come and talk to people who have goats and give us ideas. We learn things about fiber arts. There is just so much knowledge here and some things that would be lost, knowledge, that would be lost."

The fair runs through the weekend and gates open each day at 9.

"My favorite part is when everybody comes together and they have a great time."