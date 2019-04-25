Committee unanimously passes bill to make governor and chief justice references gender neutral in Maine law

The Judiciary Committee unanimously passed an effort Thursday to change state laws that refer to the governor and state justices as "he," ''him," or "his."

It would instead use gender neutral terms like "the Governor" or "the Chief Justice."

Maine's first female governor and first female chief justice spoke in support of the bill.

Governor Janet Mills said that words are no small thing, and this lets every Maine woman and girl know they are equally deserving of any opportunity.

"We're removing barriers that are large and barriers that are small, sometimes symbolic ones, sometimes really effective ones," said Mills. "Just trying to open up those horizons, open up those opportunities for all girls and boys in the state of Maine."

State legislatures across the country are looking at similar legislation.