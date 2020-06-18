Committee of Education and Cultural Affairs holds virtual meeting

Some lawmakers focused today on what school may look like in the fall, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs held a virtual meeting.

Some of the discussion revolved around remote learning and making internet access available to everyone.

They also focused on resources for teachers and parents when it comes special education students.

The framework to returning to the classroom is still being determined.

Education Commissioner Pender Makin says the department wants input from parents, educators and school staff - along with guidance from the CDC.

“We are the state department we are not the local school district. They will say here is what really it’s going to look like. We have this kind of a classroom layout. This is what the schedule will be to support students. That is going to very much be district by district. Region by region and some cases county by county.”

​Makin says it will be a collaborative effort to determine when it is safe to return to in-person instruction.