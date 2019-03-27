Committee gives a yes vote to bill axing sales tax on diapers

A bill aimed at helping young families save money was given a vote of approval by the Taxation Committee in Augusta Wednesday.

The bill would exempt disposable and reusable diapers from sales tax.

It would also apply to products related to reusable diapers like diaper covers and pins.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, says it's a much needed update to Maine's tax code.

"It's important to me that we be able to attract and retain young families in Maine, and I think that exempting diapers from tax, this can amount to $70-100 a year for a family," said Tepler.

The bill faces further votes in the House and Senate.