Committee approves bill barring pelvic exams without consent

By  | 
Posted:

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine Legislative Committee approved a proposal designed to protect patients from non-consensual pelvic exams.

The bill's sponsor says this would “protect patients' privacy and offer them piece of mind.”

The proposal requires physicians to receive informed consent before administering or supervising pelvic examinations on anesthetized or unconscious patients.

It includes a provision that allows medical professionals to perform the exams without consent in emergency situations.

 