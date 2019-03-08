Committee approves bill aiming to reduce lobbyist influence

A bill that aims to reduce the influence of lobbyists in maine was approved in committee today.

It would ban lawmakers, the governor, and candidates for those offices, from accepting political donations from lobbyists.

The current law only restricts those types of donations during session.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Justin Chenette, D-Saco, says it's part of much-needed reform.

"By reducing the amount of money in politics, reducing the influence of lobbyists, will enable us to be able to move forward without that undue influence of outside groups and corporations," said Chenette. "So the passage of LD 54 is a critical first step in comprehensive ethics and campaign finance reform."

Opponents of the bill say this isn't a problem in Maine, and that it could infringe upon free speech.

The bill faces full votes in the House and Senate.