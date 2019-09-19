Commit to Get Fit 5k/10k

The earlier you register, the more support, information and FUN you get out of making the commitment to join us on September 29th. Whether your goal is to finish your first 5k or to earn a PR in the 10k, this is the race for you. All registered participants will be automatically enrolled in a series of emails and invitations, including group runs in and around Bangor, times and places to "Walk A Doc," and healthy training tips from our team of experts. You can participate in as much or as little of the pre-race training and education as you like. First-time 5k walkers and runners may benefit from the support and encouragement of meeting others to train before race day. Many of our more experienced runners will only see us at the finish line, where we will celebrate every finisher, from the fastest runner to the last walker.